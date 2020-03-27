Priceville police are investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday afternoon, but they haven't released the name of the man who died, pending notification of family members, said Police Chief Rick Williams.
No one has been charged in the case, Williams said this morning.
Williams said Priceville police received a call about a shooting at about 3:49 p.m. Thursday, and responded to 27 Old Somerville Road, with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Somerville police arriving to assist.
“During the initial investigation, it was determined that one adult male was deceased in the residence from an apparent gunshot wound,” Williams said.
The man was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, according to Williams, and the body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
An adult female was questioned at the Priceville Police Department and released, Williams said. He said the incident is considered isolated and domestic in nature.
“Once the preliminary investigation has been completed and if it is determined that an individual has violated state law, that individual will be charged accordingly,” he said.
