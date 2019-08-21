An active shooter and gun safety program will take place Thursday, 6-9 p.m., in Priceville.
Organized by Priceville’s Public Safety Department, the free program will address imminent danger, what to do in an active shooter situation and will include a review of ammunition and types of weapons. Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams and Priceville Councilman Jerry Welch will lead the program.
The program at 242 Marco Drive is open to any Morgan County resident. No personal weapons will be allowed inside the building. Young adults should be accompanied by their parents.
