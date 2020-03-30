A 40-year-old Priceville woman has been charged with murder in her father’s shooting death, according to Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams.
Angela Joy Vest, of 27 Old Somerville Road, was charged with murder today in the death last week of Kenneth Dewayne Vest, 60, Williams said in a release. She was taken to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $75,000.
Williams said Angela Vest had voluntarily contacted Priceville police, asking to meet with investigators, and she was charged immediately after the meeting.
She was booked at about 1:30 this afternoon, a jail booking report showed, and she remained in jail late today.
Priceville police last Thursday responded to a shooting call at 27 Old Somerville Road, and officers found Kenneth Vest dead inside the residence, Williams said.
Vest had been shot multiple times, according to Williams, and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn was called and pronounced Vest deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Williams said the weapon was a handgun.
Police questioned Angela Vest about the shooting Thursday and she was released, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Chunn said the victim's body "was in the hallway of the home" that Kenneth Vest and Angela Vest apparently shared. Chunn said a preliminary autopsy report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences was received Monday.
Police are withholding additional details about the case, until the conclusion of the investigation. “That’s all we’re going to release right now,” Williams said.
