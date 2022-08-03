Angela Vest leaves courtroom.

Convicted murderer Angela Vest leaves the courtroom Tuesday afternoon after being sentenced to 63 years for the fatal shooting of her father, Kenneth Vest, in Priceville in March 2020. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

A woman convicted of fatally shooting her father in their Priceville home in March 2020 was sentenced to 63 years in state prison by Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown on Tuesday afternoon.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.