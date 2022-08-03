A woman convicted of fatally shooting her father in their Priceville home in March 2020 was sentenced to 63 years in state prison by Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown on Tuesday afternoon.
A Morgan County jury in May found Angela Joy Vest, 42, guilty of murder in the killing of her father Kenneth Dewayne Vest, 60. It was the second trial in the case with the first one in October 2021 ending in a hung jury.
At the sentencing hearing, Vest had a message for her two children, including her daughter, Brissa Vega, 19, who was in the courtroom.
“Ya’ll are my world, my life," Vest said. "I made mistakes. I wasn’t a perfect momma, but I am one who is proud of her kids. I have faith in the Lord Jesus. I can’t change what happened. The Lord will make the hurt go away.”
Before Brown announced the sentence, Vest’s uncle, David Vest, spoke about missing his brother’s funny telephone calls and said the victim asked that he pray for Angela Vest.
“He loved you more than you will ever know,” he said in a prepared statement to Angela Vest, who was shackled at the wrists and ankles in a gray and white jumpsuit while in the courtroom. “You were always on his mind, and in his heart. And the sad truth is, you killed the only person on this Earth that would have died for you. …
"I want you to know that we forgive you. In no way do we condone what you did, or believe the things you said about Kenneth in court, but as far as me and my house, we choose to forgive and move forward. … I will do my very best to walk in what he would want me to do and that is to forgive you."
David Vest also provided her advice on prison.
“In a place where you are now going, please find friends that will lead you to Jesus and help you fully embrace His grace and love for you,” he said.
David Vest told the judge that he was seeking justice, not revenge, for the killing of his brother. “My family and I wish to let you know that we fully support your decision in sentencing,” he concluded.
Another family member speaking before the sentencing was handed down, Chris Vest, representing Vega, criticized Angela Vest for refusing to get help and claiming she had cancer in her younger years. “I’m trying to forgive you,” he said. “Kids should have been your No. 1 priority, not drugs and alcohol. … Thanks for the good memories but you have broken my heart for the last time.”
Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery called the killing “a grievous, cold-blooded act to kill your father that let you live in his house for free for three years.”
After the sentencing, Vickery said he was satisfied with the 63-year sentence, but said, “there are no winners in this case.”
“I’m glad the family can close this chapter in their lives,” he said.
Before the sentencing, defense attorney Griff Belser gave the judge a folder of positive strides that he said Angela Vest had taken while being incarcerated in the Morgan County Jail.
“She has taken a number of biblical and Christian-based classes,” Belser said.
He said Angela Vest testified during the trial that she was sexually abused by her father and “that led to her action.”
“I really believe everybody was ready for closure in this,” Belser added.
At the time of the shooting, then-Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams said his department responded to a shooting call at 27 Old Somerville Road in Priceville on March 26, 2020, and found Kenneth Vest dead inside the residence. The victim had several gunshot wounds and there was a hammer lying on top of his body, Williams said.
A week later, Angela Vest was arrested and charged in her father's death.
