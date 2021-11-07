West Morgan Road from Old Moulton Road Southwest to Alabama 24 will be wider, straighter and safer in about 12 months after completion of a planned $1.5 million project, Morgan County officials say.
In addition to travel by neighborhood residents, the 2-mile narrow and winding West Morgan Road is used by motorists traveling between Morgan and Lawrence counties. It had heavier traffic than normal from July through September when it served as a detour route while Hudson Road was closed near the four-way stop at Old Moulton and Modaus roads.
Assistant County Engineer Brian Blanks said West Morgan Road will be shifted about 30 feet to the right at the large curve going north from Old Moulton Road.
“That big curve will be flattened somewhat and tie back into the (culvert) that is being replaced,” he said. "Utilities along there will be moved."
Installing a longer culvert will allow the road to be wider over Bakers Creek.
County Engineer Greg Bodley said the new structure will be a triple 12-by-8-foot concrete box culvert about 50 feet long. He said the existing structure is a single 12-by-8-foot box culvert 20 feet long.
Under the road's existing dimensions, motorists who run off it by a foot on either side of the narrow crossing over Bakers Creek are likely to plunge several feet down into the water.
“It’s just a little county road, but for some inexperienced drivers it can be tricky in that area of the bridge," said Morgan County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark. "The locals who live around there know the danger spots. We had several accidents through there when the traffic was detoured down that road. We had some where motorists ran off and into the creek at that bridge (culvert).
"I know of one where the vehicle overturned in the creek. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured. … The work is long overdue.”
The length of road being worked on is about 1,800 feet, Bodley said.
Blanks said the traffic count on West Morgan Road averages 520 vehicles a day. Clark added thousands of vehicles a day were on the road during the detour.
“The four-way stop work sent detour traffic down West Morgan Road, and now when this project starts we’ll be detouring traffic down Hudson and Lamon roads,” Clark said.
But before any dirt will be moved, officials said about a total of 2.5 acres of right-of-way will need to be acquired from five property owners at an estimated cost of about $92,000, according to Decatur Area Metropolitan Planning Organization data. The original acquisition cost was $63,246. Blanks said those financial figures were tallied pre-COVID.
At an MPO meeting Friday morning, Dewayne Hellums, director of transportation of MPO, said Morgan County will pay $18,400 of the right-of-way acquisition costs and the MPO will fund the remaining $73,600 of the cost.
Blanks said ALDOT will bid out the jobs, and Clark said his District 1 shop will perform some of the work.
Clark said it could be next November before the project is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.