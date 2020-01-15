Twenty-six properties formerly owned by the late Joe Terry and the late Ann Terry Mayfield will be auctioned at the Morgan County Courthouse on Jan. 22. Handling the estate auction, the Shelton & Shelton law firm said some of the properties include multi-acre commercial lots directly on U.S. 31, Beltline Road and Central Parkway in Decatur and Alabama 67 in Priceville.
The auction begins at 11 a.m. in Circuit Judge Charles Elliott’s courtroom on the fourth floor.
In May, 16 residential properties owned by Mayfield's estate sold for more than $486,000.
Nearly 100 people attended the auction.
