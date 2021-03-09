The Morgan County Commission will hold a public hearing concerning the Alabama Department of Environmental Management permit modifications at the Morgan County Regional Landfill in Trinity.
The meeting is set before the commission’s regular meeting at 9 a.m. March 23 on the fifth floor of the courthouse, 302 Lee St. N.E. in Decatur.
