Two staple north Alabama events, the Racking Horse World Celebration and Eva Frontier Days, will kick off Friday and culminate on Sept. 25.
Known as the largest racking horse show in the world, the Racking Horse World Celebration will bring dozens of the country’s top racking horses and hundreds of horse lovers to the Morgan County Celebration Arena in Priceville.
The 50th event will showcase horses competing in more than 160 classes. Other activities include a horse sale, barn decorating contest and stick horse race for children. The nine-day competition will conclude with the announcement of the new World Grand Champion on Sept. 25. Competitions will begin at 6 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 per night. rackinghorse.org.
The 32nd Eva Frontier Days will begin Friday and Saturday with a rodeo at Frost Farms, 1718 Frost Road, Eva. The rodeo action will begin each day at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger.
Other events include a beauty pageant at Charlie’s Vineyard at Frost Farm on Saturday at 10 a.m., hayrides on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Frost Farm, a community sing on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at Westside Baptist and music on the square featuring Southern Way on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in downtown Eva.
Festivities on Sept. 25 in downtown Eva include games, an antique tractor show, baking contest, and cross-cut saw contest. Highlights include a parade at 11 a.m., pig-calling contest at noon, entertainment by David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, frog-jumping contest at 4 p.m. and greased-pig chase at 5 p.m.
All of the events are free, except for the rodeo and the hayride. The hayride costs $1, but comes with a hotdog and coke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.