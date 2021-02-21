One of the early educators of color in Decatur and Hartselle was Caston Nathaniel McDaniels. His significant contribution to Morgan County was laying a solid educational foundation for his children and children of color. His legacy of educational leadership included his children, descendants and educators he mentored.
Caston Nathaniel McDaniels was one of six children born following the Civil War in Somerville to Dinah McDaniels. For many families of color, education was a key to self-improvement and advancement in employment. Caston McDaniels attended and graduated from the Huntsville Normal School, class of 1888, known today as Alabama A&M University.
McDaniels, often referred to as Professor McDaniels, was hired by the Decatur City Board of Education in 1889 to oversee education for children of color. The board also mandated that he provide leadership with Decatur City Councilman Charles Pearl Sykes for the building of a permanent school building in Old Town.
The May 8, 1889, Decatur Happenings from the Huntsville Gazette, a weekly newspaper serving Huntsville and north Alabama, noted: ”Prof. McDaniel (McDaniels) and his able corps of assistants are now comfortably established with their hosts of little ones in the new school-building on McCarting (McCartney) St... Success to them.”
The June 22 Gazette noted a May 10, 1889, meeting called by C.N. McDaniels: “a motion was made by C.E. Miller to tender thanks to the Decatur Land, Improvement and Furnace Company for their charitable gift of a lot for the purpose of erecting a school for the education of colored youths and also to the officials of the city for sustaining a motion by C.P. Sykes to erect said building. … The time is not far distant when Decatur will turn out as bright stars in the educational world as any known to Alabama.”
McDaniels would later resign his teaching/principal position with the Decatur school board and enter the grocery business. To supplement his business, in 1894, McDaniels moved his wife and child to Danville and accepted a teaching position. By 1899, after the dissolution of his marriage, McDaniels moved to Hartselle and accepted a teaching position.
The Array, a weekly newspaper in Athens, reported in its Friday, Nov, 17, 1899, Hartselle, section: “Prof. C.N. McDaniels, the principal of the school at this place, is here preparing to start school next Monday. He is the only colored man in the county who holds a teachers life certificate. … Hartselle is to have a new school building for colored children.”
Not content to live the life of bachelorhood, McDaniels dated and married Miss Orrie E. Thomas in Hartselle in 1907. Coupled with married life, rearing children, and being active in church activities, Professor McDaniels also provided leadership for expanding educational opportunities and a new school building program.
In the 1917-1920 Morgan County Superintendent’s Ledger, McDaniels’ salary was listed as $40 per month with the school year beginning November of each year. To supplement his teaching/principal salary, McDaniels utilized his farming skills on his more than 15 acres in Hartselle. He owned a corn planter, wagons, mules, hogs, chickens, cows, wagons, a buggy and horse. In addition, he owned six rental houses and numerous vacant lots according to his Morgan County estate documents.
McDaniels had a loving heart for the education of all children and he was willing to share from his earnings. His selfless action was noted in the Morgan County Board of Education meeting in Decatur at the Morgan County Courthouse on Sept. 9, 1920. The following paragraph was included in the handwritten minutes: “After hearing a statement from Caston McDaniels of Hartselle that the Colored people desired the location of a High School building with Department of Vocational Education, and offering to donate five acres of valuable land in the city for a site. The Board ordered the County Superintendent to prepare a suitable letter and furnish to Caston McDaniels stating the Board approved the plan.”
The Albany–Decatur Daily, now The Decatur Daily, noted the following in its July 1922 publication: “Hartselle, Alabama … The city Board of Education of Hartselle at a called meeting gave $1,000 to the new Rosenwald negro industrial school that will be built here this summer. The Rosenwald fund will contribute, as will the state, and the citizens of Hartselle are subscribing liberally. C.N. McDaniel (McDaniels), for years the principal of the negro school at this place, donated 5 acres of land as a school site. All are given a chance to contribute to the building fund.”
The Rosenwald Fund, established by Julius Rosenwald, president and later chairman of Sears Roebuck & Co., helped provide matching funds for schools for Blacks across the South.
The local and area press continued to follow the success of the Rosenwald School at Hartselle, with an Aug. 18, 1922, article: “Negro Training School Nears Completion. … The Rosenwald training school for negroes, being erected in the northeastern part of town is nearing completion. … The school is being built with the funds from the Rosenwald School Funds, supplemented by state aid and private donations. Catson (Caston) N. McDaniel (McDaniels) has been approved by the state department of education as the principal, with H.B. (R.H. or Robert M. McKenzie) McKenzie as first assistant. The principal has given many years of his life to the education of the negroes here and has set a fine example for those whom he is leading. He donated the five acres of land upon which the school is located and has been a moving spirit in every phase of its development. A cement basement has been provided in the building 75x25 feet, which will be devoted to manual training. The school when completed will be the best one north of Birmingham, with the exception of the Huntsville Normal (now Alabama A&M University) in the state.”
In November 1923, the Hartselle Enquirer reported: “The Rosenwald Training School (later to be named Morgan County Training School) … has been completed and classwork began there this past week. … This is a handsome school building (five rooms) and was built by funds from the Rosenwald initiative supplemented by money from the state department of education. The Principal is C.N. McDaniel (McDaniels) who donated five acres of land, and has taught school here for several years. The building cost over $10,000.”
For his purposeful educational leadership, McDaniels lived to see the completion of the building; however, it was his able assistant Robert M. McKenzie who built upon and added to the legacy. For most of 1923, Professor McDaniels was ill and he died on Dec. 3, 1923. After his death, the family gathered for his interment in the historic Hartselle City Cemetery, adjacent to the Hartselle Missionary Baptist Church.
Professor McDaniels enjoyed a life of meaning and success. The north Alabama area is a better place because of his contributions to the educational communities. There are descendants of McDaniels living in various parts of the United States and they include educators, civic leaders, and college administrators.
McDaniels’ relatives living in Morgan and Lawrence County continue to encourage and enrich lives in the area and his name and legacy are also noted by the Hartselle Historical Society, Morgan County Training School alumni, and the Morgan County Archives and Genealogy Association.
