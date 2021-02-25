My fourth great-grandfather Thomas M. Hubbard had an interesting role in the Revolutionary War before eventually settling in Alabama. He fought in several battles and was in the crossing of the Delaware on Christmas night in 1776.
He was wounded in the Battle of Trenton, and three of his officers were killed. He was at Brandywine and Valley Forge. He served as an officer throughout the Southern Campaign. His final rank was captain.
Hubbard was born Nov. 26, 1754, in Lancaster County Virginia. He died July 31, 1841, in Alabama.
He volunteered for militia duty March 1775 in Williamsburg, Virginia. He joined the 1st Virginia regiment of the State Line the day it was created, Aug. 21, 1775. His commander was Colonel Patrick Henry. They joined Gen. George Washington’s forces at Harlem Heights. Hubbard was in that battle on Sept. 16, 1775.
Hubbard was in the Battle of Long Island on Aug. 27, 1776, the first in the New York Campaign. It was one of the largest battles in the war. It was a test for the commanding generals, Washington and William Howe.
He was also in three battles in Trenton, New Jersey, between Dec. 25, 1776, and March 1777. The first battle on Dec. 26, 1776, came when Washington crossed the Delaware. Hubbard was part of Lord Stirling’s Brigade, which was part of Gen. Washington’s rear guard. They attacked and defeated the British at Princeton. Hubbard was struck by a musket shot, which broke two ribs but did not enter the chest cavity.
The second battle was fought Jan. 2, 1777. They had to cross the river back into Pennsylvania. The river was frozen and the ice made the crossing slow and dangerous.
The third battle was the Forage War, New Jersey, from January to March 1777. Both sides tried to procure provisions for their encampment. There were frequent skirmishes and constant patrolling, causing loss of men and constant fatigue.
These are just a few of the battles my great-great-great-great-grandfather was in. There were many more during the war.
In 1785 he married Mary Blaikley Swann in Cumberland County, Virginia. In 1804 they moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where their youngest daughter was born.
In 1818 Thomas moved his family to Morgan County near Decatur. He was 64 years old when he moved to Alabama. He was a farmer after he was discharged from the military.
His wife died at their youngest daughter's house in Walker County. She was buried in Walker County's Morris Cemetery, the first person to be buried there. Thomas died July 31, 1841. He was buried by his wife in the cemetery between Jasper and Oakman.
Thomas’ will was probated in Morgan County in 1841. The Daughters of the American Revolution placed tombs at their graves.
The generations from Captain Hubbard to me are Thomas M. Hubbard, born Nov. 26, 1754; Thomas L. Hubbard, born March 13, 1788; William Murray Hubbard, born May 25, 1820; Sarah Elizabeth Hubbard (Hadder), born 1856; Charles N. Hadder, born May 31, 1890; James Hadder, born Feb. 27, 1920; Sandra Hadder (Pendergrass), born 1945.
I don’t know if there are any more of Captain Hubbard's descendants living in Morgan County. If there are, I would love to meet them. I have a brother living in Limestone County and a sister living in Winston County.
Thomas M. Hubbard had a son David that was also an early settler of Morgan County. He was an army officer, attorney, congressman and the commissioner of Indian Affairs for the Confederate States during the Civil War. There is a short biography of his life in James Saunders' "Early Settlers of Alabama."
