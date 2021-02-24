Once when my cousin, Gail Adcock Sandlin, and I were talking about Massey, she made the statement that she could stand on the corner of Highway 55 and Evergreen Road, at the location of the old store, and see where all of our ancestors lived.
She is the oldest of the 16 cousins and remembers seeing them all alive. Our list of ancestors is: Minters, Anders, Parker, Gibson, House, Williams, Hillhouse, Kolb, Day, Stringer, Welch, and Davis. The majority of these people are buried in Morgan County and several were married here.
Have you wondered where you came from? Well I did. The history is fascinating from William Penn to Mary Esther Minter.
In my search I found that the families that settled in Massey were from Wales, Ireland, Germany and England. They came to America in the early 1700s with the help of William Penn and by the 1800s they were in Alabama.
They came to America as Quakers "Society of Friends" and Mennonites. They were being persecuted by the "home church" of that country, especially the Church of England. It amazed me that we were descended from Quakers.
With the help of Penn, our family came to Pennsylvania and started their communities and then migrated to North Carolina, South Carolina and into Alabama. I have no idea why they did not practice their Quaker faith when they came to Alabama, but apparently they became Methodists. We have been Methodists ever since.
