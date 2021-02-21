The article was adapted from one written by the late Louise Brewer, who was the family historian for the Christopher Russell family. Brewer was the daughter of Ethel Ward, a great-granddaughter of Christopher Russell. This article was submitted by Geannie Ashford, daughter of Brewer's sister, June Wallace.
Christopher E. Russell came to Morgan County in the early 1800s, and his grandson T.J. Russell settled in Cedar Cove east of Hartselle with his wife Mollie in 1886. T.J. and Mollie were known for clearing their own land, operating a general store that sold everything from coffee to plow points and producing peach brandy.
Following is the story of the Russell family in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Christopher Russell was a native of South Carolina, born Sept. 26, 1794. He was a captain in the militia and a prominent man of his day.
He came to Alabama and married Jane Winton, a native of Kentucky, born May 16, 1799. She was the daughter of Samuel Winton, a well-known early settler of what is now Morgan County.
Christopher and Jane lived on a plantation located in the Pines Community in eastern Morgan County. The Pines Community is east of Brewer High School and just off Alabama 67. Christopher and Jane raised four sons:
• Thomas Jefferson Russell, Feb. 8, 1821-Dec. 17, 1888.
• John M. Russell, Feb. 3, 1823-Jan. 29, 1901.
• Samuel E. Russell, April 17, 1826-Dec. 28, 1905.
• William C. Russell, 1829-?
Christopher E. Russell died Aug. 21, 1858, and Jane died Sept. 11, 1881. They are buried in Russell Cemetery.
John M. Russell became the father of T.J. Russell, born in 1868. Other children were Joe, John, Mary, Millie, Kitty and Jane. Jane, who died at the age of 96, could remember Union troops coming through Pines during the Civil War. She later married Tom C. Ryan, who wrote an account of the Civil War "by one who was there." A younger brother, Will, disappeared and was never heard from again.
T.J. and Mary Thomas Grady (Mollie) were married Dec. 26, 1886, when he was 18 and she was 16, by D.A. Light. Until his death in 1931 and hers in 1933, they worked together to raise a family of five children. He was well known for his keen business sense and his treatment and care of livestock. Mollie was known far and wide as an outstanding cook, homemaker and gracious hostess.
T.J. and Mollie came to Cedar Cove on horseback in late December 1886. Cedar Cove is just east of present-day Hartselle off Thompson Road. They would live in a one-room log cabin used by loggers who worked the timber for T.J.'s father. They rode the long trail from Pines to the cove on horseback and brought all their belongings with them. It was a bitterly cold day. Spitting snow turned into heavy snowfall in the night, and the valley where they would spend the rest of their lives was transformed into a winter wonderland.
---
Exhausting work
The first years in Cedar Cove were less than successful for the young couple. They raised a patch of corn for the horse, the milk cow and a few chickens. The soil was fertile "new ground," but new ground was hard to work. It had to be cleared of trees and underbrush, leaving stumps and roots to be removed or worked around. It was exhausting and time-consuming work.
A small garden produced vegetables. For necessities (and some foolish luxuries such as a dinner bell), they ran up a considerable debt at Mr. McGlathery's general store east of Falkville. When Tom went to "settle up" his account, he was astonished at the amount of the bill. He and Mollie carefully went over the list, and sure enough they had charged each and every entry.
The ridiculous $5 dinner bell was unnecessary because the clearing around the cabin was small enough for Mollie to call T.J. to dinner with a shout.
Tom and Mollie scraped up every penny they could and still had to carry over their debt to the kind old Mr. McGlathery. They vowed never to be in debt again. The next year was a different story. The debt was paid and indeed they never owed money again.
Before 1899, T.J. operated a general store near where the Mount Tabor church is now located. He sold meat, sugar, coffee, lard, tobacco, oysters, ax handles, seed, coal oil, axle grease, molasses, soap, lye flour, needles, thread, shoes, plow points, copperas, bitters and pills, bluing, knives, gingham, calico, nails, animal traps, plow lines and harnesses. Taken in as trade were apples, eggs, ax handles, an occasional dog, mutton (at 5 cents per pound), molasses at 25 cents per gallon and chickens.
By 1899, ledger entries show the sale of cider for 10 cents per glass and a revolver for $5.50. Tobacco was 5 cents per plug, shoes ran $1.10 to $1.75, a 10-year-old mare was $40, a spotted cow with one horn was $13.25 and a 5-year-old oxen sold for $37.50.
Around 1900, a federal license was issued to T.J. to produce peach brandy. Specifications required that a small smooth-skinned, clear-seeded peach be used in the process (family members still grow some of this brandy peach stock). Large orchards were planted to supply the fruit and pure spring water was also required. Several canals were dug to improve drainage and ensure purity of the spring water. The youngest daughter, Ethel, could remember well-dressed federal inspectors driving fancy rigs making their inspection rounds (often spending the night).
In 1904, T.J. attended the Great St. Louis Exposition World's Fair. He was so impressed with the exhibits, he returned home, got the oldest daughter, Nola, and her cousin Maude Grady (both teenagers) and revisited the wonders of the fair. (Mollie didn't attend due to the impending birth of their youngest daughter.)
Around 1906 the family home, a large modified log structure, burned. A Victorian home was built in its place. Other structures located on the farm were a saw mill, tannery, blacksmith shop, still house, scale house, barns and storage cribs for a large corn harvest.
In 1915 President Woodrow Wilson asked farmers to plant wheat "fence row to fence row" for the World War I effort. The entire homeplace was planted in wheat, and at harvest time T.J. became the first man from Morgan County to ship a railroad carload of wheat, according to a Birmingham newspaper report.
T.J. and Mollie became the parents of:
• Nola Lee Russell Simmons Suggs, Sept. 21, 1889-April 4, 1965;
• Lora Mae Russell Postelle, Aug. 30, 1897-Oct. 27, 1978;
• Ethel Madgie Russell Ward, April 14, 1904-Oct. 9, 1995;
• William Howard Russell, Sept. 14, 1908-April 30, 1978; and
• Emmett O'Neal Russell, March 26, 1910-April 29, 1961.
T.J. and Mollie are buried in Russell Cemetery, Pines Community, Morgan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.