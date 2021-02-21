Christopher Russell family today

Many members of the Christopher Russell family still live in Morgan County, including great-great-great-granddaughter Geannie Ashford of Decatur, who submitted this article. Still living in the Cedar Cove community are Wayne Ward, a son of Christopher's great-granddaughter Ethel Ward, and Larry Brewer, son of Ethel's daughter Louise Brewer.

Other family members still living in the county include Mary Davis, Maudie Brock and Doris Smith, who are children of Howard Russell; and Linda Harvey, daughter of Emmett Russell.