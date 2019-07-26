Rebuilding Together Morgan County will help with a partial rebuild of three homes Saturday in Gadsden as it works to expand its coverage area to all of north Alabama.
The expansion is needed because there are only two Rebuilding Together affiliates in the state, according to Jim Braun, executive director of the Morgan County unit.
United Christian Church of Gadsden and volunteers will also assist with the project.
A grant from Farmers Insurance is providing roofing and siding materials for the homes in the Alabama City section of Gadsden. Recipients of the aid were selected using the guidelines of Rebuilding Together Morgan County. which has been assisting homeowners in need with free home repairs since 1996.
