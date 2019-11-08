The registered sex offender who escaped from the Morgan County Jail on Oct. 27 before being recaptured and returned to the facility has been transferred to Kilby Prison in Montgomery, authorities said.
John Kaleb Gillespie, 30, of Decatur, was caught Monday morning in Bessemer and brought back to the county jail Monday afternoon.
“He was transported to Kilby Prison (in Montgomery) this morning and is now in the hands of the Alabama (Department of Corrections),” Morgan County Sheriff spokesman Mike Swafford said Friday.
Gillespie was returned to state prison after his parole was revoked on a pair of 2009 rape convictions.
At an initial hearing on Thursday, Gillespie requested a preliminary hearing and Decatur attorney Kevin D. Teague was appointed his attorney.
“I will be at the preliminary hearing Tuesday, but it is unlikely Gillespie will be there because (the) county may not have time to get a transfer order issued,” Teague said. “I’m not planning to file a motion to transport him. And (the county) can’t get him from DOC without a court order. With Monday being a holiday, it is unlikely that will happen.”
He said he expects the hearing to be delayed a couple of weeks.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office believes a fellow inmate boosted Gillespie up a 20- to 30-foot high wall in the recreation area of the jail on the afternoon of Oct. 27. Gillespie apparently had tied bedsheets together to drop down on the outside east wall about 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27.
The next day a 16-year-old Moulton girl was reported missing. She was found with Gillespie when he was captured at Exit 1 of Interstate 459 on Monday following a drone-assisted chase.
The Hoover and Bessemer police departments jointly apprehended Gillespie.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said the teen did not appear harmed when authorities released the girl to him about 10 a.m. Monday.
