The Alabama Department of Transportation is expediting repairs to U.S. 231 and awarded a contract for bridge construction Friday, but court records show some motorists are having trouble waiting for the road to reopen.
Alabama Troopers issued at least five tickets May 1 and three more May 2 to motorists who ignored road closure signs and drove past barricades on U.S. 231 in northeast Morgan County, and that's just a sampling of the citations.
Seth Burkett, a spokesman with ALDOT, said that troopers are positioned on both sides of the project that'll reconnect northbound and southbound sections of U.S. 231 damaged by landslides earlier this year.
Compliance with the road closures "has been an issue,” he said. “The state troopers are catching people that are trying to get into the site. It’s unclear why they're doing that.”
Burkett added that there are “numerous” signs stating that the section of road is closed for construction. One traffic citation detailed the offense as “unlawfully operating a motor vehicle or other vehicle at or near U.S. 231 (southbound) closed road within the county of Morgan.”
The citation went on to say that there are “multiple signs” and that the offender “then drove around signs.”
Burkett said the motorists are being stopped before entering the main construction site.
“This area is not passable,” he said. “It could potentially be very dangerous if they were to make it onto the site.”
The road, which closed in mid-February, saw nearly 15,000 motorists per day on weekdays before its closures. The road closed after heavy rainfall caused a landslide that led to the cracking of the road surface that runs through Morgan City and Lacey’s Spring on Brindlee Mountain. ALDOT plans to construct twin bridges 1,000 feet long to span the area of the landslide.
ALDOT recently announced that its target date of completion is now Dec. 2. The department awarded the $14.6 million contract for the twin bridge construction to Brasfield & Gorrie of Birmingham after opening bids Friday.
The department is aiming for construction on the bridges to begin June 1st.
The contract has incentives to finish the project as early as October— 60 days before the target date. If those incentives are hit, the contractor could earn as much as $2.5 million. Penalties are also worked into the contract if the work continues after Dec. 2.
The contractor will be eligible to receive a payment of $50,000 for every day the project is complete prior to Dec. 2, up to a maximum of 30 days, and a payment of $33,000 for every day the project is complete prior to Nov. 2, up to a maximum of 30 days. Penalties would be $33,000 per day the project is not complete after Dec. 2, increasing to a deduction of $50,000 per day the project is not complete after Jan. 1, 2021.
“The residents will be pleased if it’s expedited because of the volume of traffic that road normally sees,” Morgan County District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said.
The first phase of the work on U.S. 231 that includes excavation and grading is currently underway and is expected to finish in the next couple of weeks. Construction of the two bridges will then begin.
Currently, Abercrombie said, the road being closed is causing delays for motorists who use it for their commute.
“I think (the detour) is about 16 miles,” he said. “You’ve got to go through some red lights and a four-way stop and two school zones. So, we’re talking more than 20 minutes added to a drive.”
Reed Contracting is currently handling the excavation of the slide area, which is expected to be complete before bridge work begins. Reed has removed 95 percent of the 220,000 cubic yards of loose rock.
