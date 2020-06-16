The killer or killers in the seven fatal shootings in Valhermoso Springs on June 4 did not use force to enter through a door at the residence, according to the incident report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The first page of the report said it is believed the house at 522 Talucah Road was secure at 11:15 p.m. Morgan County 911 officials said the first call was received at 11:34 p.m. and the second call came in a minute later. Both callers reported hearing gunshots fired at the residence, authorities said.
The incident report listed non-family murder by gun as the crime committed.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the seven slain as James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur; Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; and a 17-year-old female. He said it will be the family’s decision to release the juvenile’s name.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is continue to accept tips at tiplink at bit.ly/2N3tluo.
