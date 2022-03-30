A chicken sludge facility whose smell has tormented neighbors in southern Morgan County apparently is closing.
Representatives of Denali Water Solutions, owner of about 18 acres located 5 miles south of Danville containing lagoons filled with byproducts from chicken processing plants, did not respond to numerous calls and emails from The Decatur Daily. They told a county commissioner and a neighbor, however, that they are removing sludge from the lagoons and have no plans to continue applying it to the adjacent farmland they lease.
Arkansas-based Denali and its corporate predecessor, Georgia-based Recyc Systems, have been the target of numerous complaints filed with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Most of the complaints focus on the smell. According to documents filed with ADEM by Denali, the company hauls chicken byproducts from processing plants and pumps it into the lagoons. It then uses the sludge to fertilize farmland, including the acreage around the lagoons.
Morgan County Commissioner Don Stisher said he spoke with a Denali official Monday and was told operations were ending. He said the official contacted him about flood damage on the gravel county road that provides the only access to Denali’s Hidden Valley Farm.
“I said, ‘What are your plans?’ And he said, ‘Don’t worry, fellow, we’re leaving,’” Stisher said.
Also on Monday, Barbara Crow — an outspoken critic of the facility who lives near it — said she received a call from Brian Brown, an environmental manager for Denali.
Brown, she said, told her there would be an increase in 18-wheeler tanker trucks over the next several weeks or months as they remove accumulated sludge from the lagoons.
“He also told me they will not be spraying any more sludge onto the fields in Hidden Valley,” she said.
Crow said she asked if this meant they would never haul sludge to the facility again.
“He told me he could not say ‘never,’ but he could guess not for the foreseeable future,” she said. “I hope it's an end to it here and perhaps there will one day be a nail in the coffin for this nasty, unhealthy practice everywhere.”
Crow, who has filed several complaints with ADEM, said she is delighted at the prospect of Denali ending operations near her home.
“When it’s been warm and we wanted to work outside in the garden or cut grass, there were times when you couldn’t stand it. We’d just have to stop and go inside. Wearing a mask wouldn’t cut the smell,” she said.
Jean Bowling, who lives on a road near Hidden Valley Farm that the tanker trucks traverse, said she had seen no Denali trucks for a few weeks, but has seen several in recent days. A Daily reporter watched as one left the Denali property Tuesday. The smell from the truck was pungent. Minutes later another truck entered the gated property. The locked gate is the only entrance to the 1.5-mile private road that leads to the lagoons.
“Oh great!” Bowling said when told about the reports that the facility is ending operations.
She said she was outside doing yardwork Tuesday.
“We haven’t smelled anything today. It was great. It was nice to be able to be outside and enjoy the weather without putting up with that stink,” she said.
Robert Chandler, whose property adjoins Hidden Valley Farm, had not heard about the operations ending at the facility.
“I sure hope they do,” he said. “The smell in the spring and summertime and after it rains is atrocious. You can’t even open your windows up it’s so bad.”
He said he entered the property shortly after operations began, and at least at that time he saw waste in the lagoons that he thought came from septic tanks or wastewater treatment plants.
“We drove around the pond on my side-by-side and there were condoms floating in the water and dead turtles,” he said.
The smell is awful, Chandler said.
“If you were here in the summertime and smelled it, it would make you want to throw up,” he said. “My wife used to hang clothes out all of the time on the clothesline. She won’t hang them out anymore because it smells so bad. The clothes would stink when she brought them in. It’s terrible. I would love to see that place go away.”
Stisher said he first noticed numerous large tanker trucks entering the farm in August 2020 and has received numerous complaints about the smell since then.
“The trucks kept rolling and the stench kept getting stronger,” Stisher said. “First people were just asking why so many tanker trucks were going in there. Pretty quick people were saying it had a lot of odor to it. Then we found out it was byproducts of the chicken industry. I’ve been around chicken litter and it has a smell right after it’s applied to a field, but that smell is nothing like the smell of what they were hauling. That stuff smells pretty rough.”
Stisher said he’s happy Denali is pulling out.
“I’m pleased for the neighbors,” he said. “Their complaints were justified because there was a very strong and foul odor to it. I’m pleased that residents can get their life back.”
He said the smell was not his only concern.
“There was a danger to all this. This is a little old country road, and there were just trucks constantly coming in and out, which posed a danger,” he said.
ADEM issued its first regulations on land application of food-processing and wastewater treatment sludge in 2019, and in January published a draft revision of those regulations that are much stricter. The agency is in the process of reviewing public comments — including those from the poultry industry — before issuing final regulations.
