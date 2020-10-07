FALKVILLE — A hazardous chemical spill from a vehicle at a fuel station in Falkville on Wednesday night was causing residents in the immediate area to be evacuated, according to authorities.
Morgan County Sheriff Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the chemical anhydrous ammonia leaked near a Marathon gas station on Alabama 55 about 8:25 p.m. At 10:30 p.m. authorities were keeping traffic away from the area. Swafford said he did not know when residents could safely return to their homes.
The Falkville Police Department was among other agencies at the scene.
