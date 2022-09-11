Local restaurants are feeling pinched by rising costs on everything from avocados and lemons to labor and energy, and owners say they're coping by raising prices or even reducing their own earnings.
Marie Barbee, owner of Alfonso’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Decatur, said she had to increase her menu prices recently to keep up with the rising price of food her restaurant has to buy.
“A couple of months ago, I did a new menu and went up probably about 10%. I really intend to go up on a few items again. That was just kind of phase one of the price increase,” she said.
Barbee said large specialty pizzas went from $19.50 to $21 and almost all dinners, including lasagna and ravioli, went from $10 to $12. One of the largest increases was the eight-piece hot wing selection that went from $8 to $12.
Barbee said customers were accepting of the increased prices.
“I feel like people understand what’s going on, and I really didn’t get a lot of kick-back from it from the guests,” she said.
Jason Such, owner of Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur, said he has experienced an overall 23% increase in food prices.
“Anything that deals with fruit or lettuce, any produce, has jumped up almost 16%,” he said. “Our avocados used to be $56 (per case); now they’re $99.”
The avocados come in a case of 60, and Such said the increase happened about a month ago.
“Anything dealing with our bakery has jumped up 12%,” he said. “So (that affects) our grilled cheese toast, our buns, our tortillas for our tacos.”
Menu prices pressured
Barbee said one example of price increases faced by Alfonso’s is that a case of lemons increased about $15. She said even before that she had instituted a policy to serve lemons only upon request as a way to cut costs.
For 40 pounds of raw chicken in 2021, Barbee said she paid $85.93. She said she now pays $108.99. Barbee said in 2021 she paid $22.93 for four 2.5-pound containers of croutons. She said she now pays $30.36.
Such said the cost of paper products, which includes any products used for his to-go orders, has doubled since this time last year.
Despite those increased costs, he has not increased menu prices.
“We’ve been trying to bite I guess the grain of the salt and try not to do that because we are a little bit higher end fast-food place, and Decatur does not like paying $12, $13, $14 for a hamburger combo,” he said.
Still, he acknowledged he eventually may be forced to raise his menu prices.
“It’s that or it’s going to put me out of business.”
During the 12 months ending in July, according to the most recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices jumped 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year that ended in March 1979.
Almost every grocery item was affected.
The cost of eggs jumped 38% in 12 months, according to the BLS. Flour was up 22.7%, chicken rose by 17.6%, milk by 15.6%, ground beef by 9.7% and bacon by 9.2%. The price of fruits and vegetables increased 9.3% in a year.
While overall consumer prices in July were unchanged from the previous month, in July alone egg prices increased 4.3%, coffee and peanut butter increased 3.5%, flour rose 3.2% and bread prices increased 2.8%.
Attracting workers
Barbee said she started raising wages about a year ago.
“Just the fact that we have to pay people so much more to get staff. Nobody will even come in for less than $13 (hourly), and that’s kids,” Barbee said. “If you want anyone to stick around, because everyone’s so short-staffed, you’ve got to be competitive to keep them.”
Such said he was approached by some of his employees about increasing their wages. As a result, Such said he went up $4 to $5 an hour on their pay rates about two months ago.
He said his restaurant uses a third party for delivery and its rates have increased. He said his business makes pennies on the dollar for delivery. He said they also cater, using his own employees to deliver, but the delivery charge on that has gone up from $3 last year to $10 currently.
“Once employment wages went up, you have to calculate gas and the wages into that. That’s why it went up so high,” Such said.
Barbee said they use a third party for delivery services, but even that was affected by rising gas prices.
“We pay a transportation fee and that has went up on everything, alcohol, food. It used to be a $2 or $3 charge and now it’s like $9 per delivery,” she said.
Barbee said the rising cost of food and gas has not hurt her business.
"It’s in the grocery stores, most of the restaurants aren’t staffed because they can’t keep people, so people understand what’s going on,” she said.
Such has a food truck that he takes to Huntsville, Florence, Madison and Birmingham, and increased gas prices have made a huge difference on those trips.
“I spend anywhere from $500 to $900 a week on gas for my food truck. … A year ago, I used to spend probably about $300,” he said. “I have to be really picky about where I travel to make sure I make money.”
Another rising cost cited by Such involves utilities. He said the Decatur Utilities bill he received in April was for $1,400 and it reached $3,300 in August.
All the increases in worker pay, food prices and energy costs, Such said, have hurt his business but his food truck helps.
“It’s also hurt me from getting a paycheck because everybody else gets paid before I get paid,” he said. “The food truck is carrying the restaurant right now.”
