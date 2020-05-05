Whitaker Contracting will begin resurfacing 11.4 miles of Alabama 67 in Morgan County on Wednesday or Thursday, weather permitting, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The $2.6 million project, from just south of Alabama 36, southeast of Somerville, to just north of Indian Hills Road in Decatur, is expected to be complete in mid- to late summer.
ALDOT advises motorists to expect daytime delays due to single-lane closures, with traffic directed by flaggers or a pilot car on two-lane sections of the highway. Drivers are asked to drive with caution in the work zone and be prepared to stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.