“Chances are, if something is wrong with the world I want to fix it,” said 22-year-old Abigail Franks.
That’s why the UAB Honors College senior and Rhodes Scholar finalist from Morgan County launched WEARE (We Envision Alabamian Renewable Energy), an organization that advocates for sustainable energy policies, just over a year ago.
“After conducting research on the subject ‘why solar energy is a contentious issue in Alabama’ in the summer of 2018, I discovered that there is a severe amount of environmental injustice linked to the obstacles that hinder solar energy growth,” said Franks, a Somerville native and 2016 graduate of Priceville High School.
“I knew I couldn't sit back and let it happen after learning all this,” she said.
Franks, who has been passionate about environmental issues since she was a child, will interview for the Rhodes Scholarship today and Saturday in Birmingham. Winners of the postgraduate award get to study at Oxford University in England.
“It is one of the most competitive scholarships in the world because their acceptance rate is less than 1%,” Franks said. “Being selected as a finalist is an honor in itself, and I am incredibly grateful.”
Ashley Kuntz, director of UAB National and International Fellowships and Scholarships and assistant professor in the Department of Human Studies, is one of Franks’ mentors at the university who helped her during the application process. She was one of Franks’ instructors in her first year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“She has an intellectual command of issues and the motivation and drive to take action,” Kuntz said. “That’s what sets her apart.”
A Rhodes Scholar must exhibit academic excellence, leadership and a commitment to service.
Those are definitely qualities of Franks, said Kuntz, a Hartselle native.
“She has the intellect and the sheer force of will to accomplish her goals,” she said.
"She's always been amazing, and she'll continue amaze us both," said Franks' mother, Toni Franks. Abigail, whose father is Chris Franks, was born prematurely, weighing only 3 pounds 12 ounces.
"She's been a fighter since the day she was born," her mother said.
The organization WEARE started with Franks’ inner circle of friends and fellow classmates and has now expanded to more than 160 members statewide, said Franks, who is the director of the organization. When she leaves for graduate school, she said the role will be passed to one of the other co-founders.
Franks said if she were to receive the Rhodes Scholarship, she would pursue two degrees — a master’s in nature, society and environmental governance and a master’s in environmental change and management. Then she hopes to return to the United States and work for a nonprofit that would give her experience in grassroots advocacy on a national scale. From there, she plans to pursue a position as a climate adviser for the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Franks is a political science major with a minor in peace, justice and ecology in UAB’s College of Arts and Sciences in the Department of Political Science. A former Udall Scholarship recipient and a Truman Institutional nominee, she’s on track to graduate in the spring.
To apply for a Rhodes Scholarship, you have to first be endorsed by the institution, according to Franks, then send in your application to join the pool of several thousand applications. She said there are 16 districts — with one of those districts including Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands — that select roughly 12 to 15 finalists each. Thirty-two scholars are selected from the finalists in the United States.
Franks stays busy as a full-time student, with two jobs, director of WEARE and a member of a sorority.
“An agenda book with large spaces to write in and color-coding keeps me sane,” she said. “Also, long walks with my dog and practicing yoga helps too.”
Franks grew up in Somerville, and attended Priceville Elementary, Middle and High schools.
“There were two teachers (at Priceville High) I really looked up to: Chad Kelsoe and Marteshea Gray,” she said. And the Black Belt instructors at Clairday's Karate Studio during her time there were mentors as well.
“However, above all, my Nana and Poppy (Carolyn and Gary Peebles) have had such a massive influence on my life and my character,” she said.
Franks started as an International Studies major at UAB because she wanted to work for the State Department as a diplomat. But her plans for a career path changed.
“I realized that I was much more passionate about ensuring that America, and ultimately the world, has a clean, healthy and resilient environment,” she said. “During my freshman year at UAB, I realized that when I protect the environment I protect everything and everyone that I love.
“I want to spend my career creating policies that protect vulnerable populations from climate change and mandate environmental cleanup.”
