Roger Dale Stevens, convicted of shooting his ex-wife to death at her Decatur bakery five years ago, will spend the rest of his life in an Alabama prison.
Stevens, 68, was sentenced this morning by Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell after his conviction last month of capital murder for killing Kay Letson Stevens, 64, outside the Corner Bakery and Eatery on Sommerville Road.
Life without parole was the only sentencing option available to Howell after Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson decided to not to seek the death penalty.
“There are no winners in this,” Brenda Suggs, who was Kay Stevens’ sister and business partner, said after today’s 40-minute hearing.
