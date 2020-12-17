Roger Dale Stevens, convicted of killing his ex-wife at her Decatur bakery five years ago, will spend the rest of his life in an Alabama prison.
Stevens, 68, was sentenced Wednesday morning by Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell after his conviction last month of capital murder for killing Kay Letson Stevens, 64, outside the Corner Bakery and Eatery on Somerville Road Southeast.
Life without parole was the only sentencing option available to Howell after Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson decided not to seek the death penalty.
“There are no winners in this,” Brenda Suggs, who was Kay Stevens’ sister and business partner, said after Wednesday’s 40-minute hearing.
Suggs testified at the trial that on the day of the shooting she was leaving the bakery when Roger Stevens arrived. She testified that Roger Stevens told her he was going to kill Kay Stevens and showed her a gun.
Suggs said that Roger Stevens told her that Kay Stevens “got everything” in their divorce, which had become final the day before the shooting.
Angela Stevens, the couple’s daughter, said via Zoom from Rhode Island on Wednesday that she has been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder since the shooting.
“Almost every night, I’ve had nightmares about this,” she told the court.
Angela Stevens said that she lost both her mother and father five years ago.
“I can never understand why my father did what he did,” she said. “But, I forgive him.”
Kay Stevens was found shot and beaten outside the bakery after Roger Stevens chased her through the store in November 2015, according to trial testimony. A forensics expert testified that she had been shot twice — a shot that grazed her thigh and another in her back. She fell outside the bakery, where according to testimony her ex-husband beat her head against the curb. She died at Huntsville Hospital.
Angela Stevens said she felt her mother's family blamed her for not preventing the killing.
“They can’t blame her for what happened,” Roger Stevens said in a brief statement before his sentence was announced.
Anderson told Howell that he feels sorry for Angela Stevens. “She didn’t ask for this,” he said. “She was caught in the middle of it.”
Roger Stevens was taken into custody a few hours after the shooting near the Target Distribution Center in Limestone County.
Prosecutors charged Roger Stevens with capital murder because he entered the business with the intent to commit a crime, which state law considers a burglary. A murder committed during the commission of a burglary is capital murder.
