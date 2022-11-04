Area educators agreed Thursday that the soft skills students learn through personal interaction — skills like teamwork and collaboration that are essential for employment — eroded as K-12 schools relied heavily on virtual instruction early in the pandemic.
Scott Mayo, who served as moderator of the 2022 State of Education Forum sponsored by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, said employers are concerned about recent high school graduates not having those soft skills after spending much of their time in virtual classrooms their junior and senior years.
Representatives of all three school districts in Morgan County, as well as Athens State University President Philip Way and Calhoun Community College President Jimmy Hodges, were panelists at the forum, which was held at First Baptist Church in Decatur.
Way responded to Mayo, who is executive director of the Cook Museum of Natural Science, that teaching soft skills is a priority at Athens State.
“We recognize (soft skills') importance to employers and tell our professors to please include those things in each course that you teach,” Way said. “Each course has critical thinking and communication skills, and we want our students to work in small groups with each other.”
Way also mentioned Athens State’s Adult Degree Program, which teaches time management and study skills and how to build a professional portfolio to show to employers.
Hodges touted his school’s collaborative programs such as the FAME program, where students go to classes two days a week and work three days a week at a local plant or factory. These companies partner with Calhoun and pay for the participating students’ tuition.
“They’re getting that professional development both in the workforce and in the classroom and they have to interview for those positions,” Hodges said. “It’s a great thing to watch those students have interviews with those employers in our classrooms.”
Hodges said Calhoun also has a career services division that assists students with professional clothing and apparel to wear to job interviews.
“We’ve got a professional clothing closet, so if a young person doesn’t have dress clothes or nice clothes to wear to the interview, they can go to that closet and get those clothes,” Hodges said.
Although school district officials in Morgan County say virtual instruction was a crucial piece in reaching students through the pandemic, they also said in-class instruction teaches social interaction skills that are essential to the workforce and everyday life.
“Soft skills can’t happen without face-to-face (interaction),” said Rocky Smith, Hartselle City Schools' director of operations. “Ideally, when I think of students learning to work on a team to solve problems, I think about some of our career tech classes and the hands-on type learning they’re doing in those environments. I think we develop teamwork and team-building skills better in a face-to-face environment.”
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas referred to in-class instruction as a “tried and true” method that is the best learning environment for students.
“There’s nothing like a teacher reading a book to their children in person and asking them questions,” Douglas said. “That’s how kids learn.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.