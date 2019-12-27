PRICEVILLE — Morgan County Schools is putting real estate on the market that Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. described as “prime for residential development.”
The school board voted Dec. 12 to sell a 13-acre tract connected to Priceville Elementary and authorized Hopkins to “act as an agent of the board in all matters related to the certificate to subdivide” the land.
The property on Cave Springs Road is part of the original tract the school district acquired when it constructed Priceville Elementary in 2000 and is south of the school behind the football stadium.
“We built a bus and maintenance shop near the school and we don’t have any use for the land,” Hopkins said.
Parker Real Estate owner Jeff Parker is marketing the property, which is listed for $20,000 per acre. He said two developers have expressed an interest in the land, and residential property in the Priceville area has sold for the listed price.
“The land is not under contract and is available,” Parker said Tuesday.
The school system was able to eliminate the need for another expansion at the elementary school when the district opened a new $23.8 million high school in 2017.
Hopkins said moving fifth grade students from the elementary school to the middle school on Alabama 67 created additional space in the elementary school.
Priceville Elementary, however, continues to experience student growth, with opening-day enrollment in August at the K-4 school being 653, which was almost 30 students more than the previous year.
Hopkins said the district expected growth because newcomers are moving closer to jobs, including plants on the Tennessee River and in the tech sector in Huntsville.
In April 2018, a Georgia-based company conducted a study that predicted significant growth in Priceville. Based on current trends, it predicted that K-12 enrollment would increase by 193 students over the next 10 years.
The report was published before Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA started construction of the $1.6 billion manufacturing plant in the Greenbrier area, which is expected to generate about 4,000 jobs.
The plant is about a 15-minute drive via Interstate 65 from Priceville, and Hopkins expects the Priceville area to continue to attract young families.
He said a 200-lot subdivision near the school already is in the works, and school leaders said a week rarely goes by they don’t hear from someone about moving to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.