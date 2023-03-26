State testing begins Monday in Decatur City Schools, and an administrator expects results to improve from last year because the district has helped teachers sharpen their skills and provided students additional learning tools and practice navigating the test.
The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) Summative will test second through eighth grade students in English language arts and math. Fourth, sixth and eighth grade also will take the science portion of the test.
The Alabama State Department of Education uses data from the ACAP to create state report cards, which give the public insight into district and school progress. Last year, ACAP data showed 47% of students in the state were proficient in English language arts, 27% were proficient in math and 37% were proficient in science. In Decatur, 41% of students were proficient in English language arts, 27% were proficient in math and 35% were proficient in science.
“I’m expecting to see improvement in every area,” said DCS Elementary Curriculum Supervisor Wanda Davis. “I am. I definitely think we’ll see a bump in our math scores at the elementary level because we did a Math Institute training this summer, and we had a great turnout with our teachers attending that.”
At the Math Institute training, teachers also learned about their new math textbook, different teaching strategies and how to use manipulatives, which are objects used for hands-on learning, more effectively in the classroom. DCS also hired math coaches for every elementary school to assist teachers in math education.
Students in Morgan County have already started their ACAP testing. Last year, data showed 47% of Morgan County students were proficient in English language arts, 28% were proficient in math and 38% were proficient in science.
“I want to emphasize that like with anything, you just can’t wait until the last minute,” said Patrick Patterson, assessment coordinator for Morgan County Schools. “Instruction has to begin in August, and it has to be intensive and purposeful and rigorous all the way through. You can’t just decide a week from the test, ‘Oh, I guess we’ll start working on ACAP.’ That’s just not realistic.”
Like Davis, Patterson expects to see improvement in all areas. However, he believes scores for students who speak English as a second language will certainly rise.
Using money from a grant, Patterson hired a retired Spanish teacher to work with 13 Morgan County teachers weekly to improve their Spanish.
“Rather than trying to address language barriers with students, I decided to address it with the teachers,” Patterson said. “It’s done exactly what I wanted it to do. The relationship between the teachers and the students has just intensified.”
The state excludes from the school's report card the English language arts scores of any student with five years or fewer in the U.S. who speaks English as a second language.
“They can still take the test, because we still need to see where they’re growing from year to year,” Davis said. “If you have not mastered the English language, it’s very difficult for students to be successful on those assessments.”
Hartselle City Schools’ ACAP data from last year showed 65% of students were proficient in English language arts, 47% were proficient in math and 57% were proficient in science. In Lawrence County, 40% of students were proficient in English language arts, 18% were proficient in math and 31% were proficient in science.
Alabama first administered the ACAP in 2021, and schools have from March 20 to April 28 to test their students. Because the test is computer based, the state allows schools five weeks to administer the multi-subject tests across grade levels.
Davis said DCS students prepared for the ACAP by taking online practice tests. Accelerated Reader developed students’ reading comprehension skills, and Freckle, an adaptive math software, helped them practice math at home.
“Outside of knowing all the content, you do have to be skilled at navigating the technology for the site because every question is not multiple choice,” Davis said. “Some of the questions they have to drag and drop, some questions they have to reorder to sequence, some questions in the math they have to use a protractor, or a ruler, and they have to drag it and measure what’s on that page.”
The test’s multi-step questions encourage a higher order of thinking beyond basic recall, Davis said.
Second and third graders take the English language arts test first so the state can grade their scores in time for summer school. Though not mandatory, Davis said, students functioning below grade are strongly encouraged to attend.
Next year, third graders will have to score above the cut score to move to fourth grade per the Alabama Literacy Act. This year, the on-or-above grade level score for third grade is 452.
