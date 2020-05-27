Local high school seniors agree that movies from the "Avengers" and "Star Wars" franchises captured their imaginations the past four years, but they have a wide range of favorite songs.
The seniors, whose graduations began last week and stretch into next month, said "Avengers: Endgame" became iconic for the Class of 2020 when it released during the end of their junior years.
The Marvel release, which is now the highest-grossing movie of all time, was an event for fans of the franchise and casual moviegoers. The film was the culmination of nearly 10 years of superhero movies and marked the last time that Robert Downey Jr. would appear as Iron Man in the franchise.
“It was me and a lot of friends at the theater, and we were so hype for it,” Austin High senior Parker Nichols said. “They always made individual movies leading to the big one.”
Another movie series that stood out to graduates was the newest "Star Wars" trilogy, which concluded with the December 2019 release "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." One Hartselle senior, who participated in graduation Tuesday, pointed to the trilogy as a memorable moviegoing experience.
“It’s a toss-up between the last 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' or the last 'Avengers' movie," Hartselle senior Jackson Boyer said. “For me, it’s 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' because I grew up watching 'Star Wars.' ”
Seniors from Austin, Decatur, Hartselle and Decatur Heritage reflected on their favorite movies, songs and moments from the last four years while offering advice to their younger classmates.
Charles Baker, Austin High
Favorite movie: “Creed II”
Favorite song: “Humble” by Lil Baby
Favorite moment: Playing football every Friday night for Austin.
Advice to younger classmates: “Just don’t give up. Keep pushing.”
Jackson Breedlove, Austin High
Favorite movie: "Avengers: Endgame"
Favorite song: "Break Every Chain" by The Digital Age
Favorite moment: Winning the Class 7A, Area 8 Championship with the basketball team his senior year.
Advice to younger classmates: "Take every test. Play every game. Give every hug. Do every assignment. Scream every cheer. Cherish each moment. Build every float, and treat each day like it could be your last. Thank God for it all."
Jackson Boyer, Hartselle
Favorite Movie: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Favorite song: "Cigarette Daydreams" by Cage The Elephant
Favorite moment: Playing Clay-Chalkville in the second round of the Class 6A state football playoffs his junior year.
Advice to younger classmates: "No matter what you do after high school, the only way it happens is if you make good grades. Study hard and work hard in school."
Adam Burroughs, Decatur High
Favorite movie: "Avengers: Endgame"
Favorite song: "Graduation" by Benny Blanco, Juice WRLD
Favorite moment: Emceeing the school lip-sync battle with fellow senior Smith Coon.
Advice to younger classmates: "Do not take high school for granted, because it flies by."
Ashley Laney, Austin High
Favorite movie: The 2017 remake of "Jumanji"
Favorite song: "Graves Into Gardens" by Elevation Worship
Favorite moment: Performing with the Austin High band for the last time at the last football game of her senior year.
Advice to younger classmates: "Trust God. High school can be very stressful and emotional, but it is so much easier when you trust that God has your back and is always there for you."
Anna Clair Lee, Decatur High
Favorite movie: "High School Musical 3," because she watched it with her entire class.
Favorite song: "Memories Are Made Of" by Luke Combs
Favorite moment: Going to Decatur vs. Austin games regardless of the outcome.
Advice to younger classmates: "Cherish everything. Every moment. Something like the coronavirus can happen then it's over."
Harrison Marks, Decatur High
Favorite movie: "Creed"
Favorite song: "Trophies" by Drake
Favorite moment: Going on a beach trip with the baseball team last year during spring break.
Advice to younger classmates: "Really challenge yourself, whether it is taking harder classes, always trying to raise your grades or pushing yourself extra in sports or extracurricular activities, because it will help you in the long run."
Parker Nichols, Austin High
Favorite movie: "Avengers: Endgame"
Favorite song: "Life Is A Highway" by Rascal Flatts
Favorite moment: Going to Colorado for a mission trip with his youth group.
Advice to younger classmates: "Enjoy it, because you never know when it could end. Enjoy the moment."
Stratton Orr, Decatur Heritage
Favorite movie: "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off"
Favorite song: "Dixieland Delight" by Alabama
Favorite moment: Making it to the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament in baseball.
Advice to younger classmates: "Don't focus on the negatives or the drama. Focus on the positives, because it's a unique time in your life."
Jesus Palomino, Decatur High
Favorite movie; "Pele: Birth of a Legend"
Favorite song: "Humble" by Lil Baby
Favorite moment: Playing soccer with former teammate Saylor Solley, who he called a "legend."
Advice to younger classmates: "Enjoy every day like it's your last day."
Carter Sample, Decatur Heritage
Favorite movie: "Avengers: Endgame"
Favorite song: "Sunday Best" by Surfaces
Favorite moment: Sample said his favorite moments were "all the little moments — inside jokes, bus rides, team dinners, goofing around in class, etc."
Advice to younger classmates: "Go all out in everything you do, because you will not regret it."
Sydney Self, Austin High
Favorite movie: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
Favorite song: "Good Ole Days" by Macklemore
Favorite moment: Rolling Ogle Stadium with classmates.
Advice to younger classmates: "The years are fast and days are slow, so make the most of it."
Tad Sivley, Hartselle High
Favorite movie: The newest "Star Wars" trilogy
Favorite song: "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins, because the school played it at pep rallies.
Favorite moment: Beating Minor in the basketball Class 6A Northwest Regional semifinals in double overtime.
Advice to younger classmates: "Find what you want to do and pursue that. Do not care about what everyone else thinks."
Sydney Stone, Decatur High
Favorite movie: "High School Musical 3," because her class watched it together before the start of senior year.
Favorite song: “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins
Favorite moment: Building a float for the homecoming parade her senior year.
Advice to younger classmates: "Just take it all in, because it all flies by."
Tarik Sykes, Austin High
Favorite movie: “42”
Favorite song: “Freestyle” by Lil Baby
Favorite moment: It's either finding out he made the Austin High baseball team or defeating Bob Jones during his junior baseball season.
Advice to younger classmates: “Do not care what your classmates think, and do what makes you happy. Your high school years are some of the best and most fun years you will have.”
Abby Terry, Decatur Heritage
Favorite movie: "The Great Showman"
Favorite song: "Tongue Tied" by Grouplove
Favorite moment: Playing volleyball and softball and being able to travel with her teammates.
Advice to younger classmates: "Try any clubs and sports that they can. Also be yourself, and do not try to fit in. Have a fun time, because it goes by fast."
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage
Favorite movie: "Above the Rim"
Favorite song: "Sum 2 Prove" by Lil Baby
Favorite moment: Winning the Class 1A state championship in basketball his junior season, beating Georgiana with a buzzer beater in the Class 1A state semifinals or playing against Austin in the Huntsville City Classic his senior season.
Advice to younger classmates: "Do what you love and do it to the best of your ability every time. Whether it's schoolwork, sports or music, always give God the glory and put him first."
