ARRESTS
• Frederick Twaon Boykin, 37, 1701 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, obstructing justice using a false identity and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,900. (Morgan sheriff)
• Xavier Jamal Orr, 37, 902 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Elizabeth Linda Smith, 25, 1223 White St. N.W., Hartselle; chemical endangerment of a child and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
