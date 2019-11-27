Santa Claus, the red-suited, full-figured, white-whiskered man who encompasses the spirit of giving, will take on many different forms this holiday season from retirees, war veterans and grandparents to professionals, teenagers and children.
This holiday season, volunteers across north Alabama will serve as Santa’s elves so thousands in the community can celebrate Christmas. They will donate canned goods to food banks, buy toys for children in need and purchase presents for adults living with mental illness and overcoming addiction.
Here are ways to help:
--
Outreach opportunities
• Christmas Toy Room run by the Committee on Church Cooperation on First Avenue Northeast in Decatur. Gift donations and volunteers needed. Suggested items include cologne and perfume sets, grooming and makeup kits, lounge pants, pajamas, jewelry, watches, iPods, sports equipment, wallets, video games, DVDs, CDs, journals, books, purses, curling irons and blow dryers. Bring donations to the CCC, Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 2-Dec. 12.
The CCC also needs volunteers to help organize the toy room and assist guardians in selecting items for their children during distribution, Dec. 16-20. To volunteer, call 256-355-8893.
• The Neighborhood Christian Center needs donations of new toys and gifts for the Christmas Toy Store and individuals to participate in the Adopt-A-Family for Christmas program. Pamela Bolding, co-director of the Neighborhood Christian Center, said 400 children, ranging in age from birth to teenagers, signed up for the Christmas Toy Store. Drop off items at the center on Bank Street Northeast by Dec. 10. For more information or to help volunteer, call 256-351-7633.
• Teen Christmas Assistance organized by the Volunteer Center of Morgan County in Decatur. Director Casey Coleman said 93 teens still need to be adopted. The center suggests spending a maximum of $150. The center also oversees the Holiday Hope Chest program, which distributes shoe boxes filled with gifts to children, ages infant to 17. About 500 gift-filled shoe boxes are needed. To adopt a teen or receive a list of hope chest items, call 256-355-8628.
• Operation Santa Claus organized by the Mental Health Association in Morgan County. The association hopes to provide Christmas for 200 adults living with a serious mental illness. To “adopt” an individual for Christmas, call 256-318-1016 by Dec. 2. The association recommends spending $40. Deliver the new and unwrapped gifts to MHA, 1408 Fifth Ave. S.E., by Dec. 5.
• Angel Tree organized by the Salvation Army offers donors the opportunity to provide gifts for children 12 and younger. The nonprofit agency expects to distribute gifts to more than 500 children this year. Trees with names of children and requested gifts are up at Walmart on Spring Avenue Southwest in Decatur and Walmart locations in Moulton, Athens and Hartselle. Call 256-353-2822.
• Christmas Project, sponsored by the Women’s Missionary Union of the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association, will distribute gifts to children, ages 12 and younger, in Lawrence County. Donate only new toys. Contact 256-974-8878.
• Toys for Tots in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties. To find out where to donate a toy that will go to less-fortunate children, visit toysfortots.org.
• Christmas for the homeless community organized by Hands Across Decatur. “The homeless community is growing. We are seeing new faces and hearing more stories every day,” said founder Sue Terrell. People can stop by Hands Across Decatur, 1032-C Fourth Ave. S.E., and select an individual from the tree. Gifts will be distributed during the Christmas brunch on Dec. 22. Starting Dec. 2, Hands Across Decatur will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:30a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Christmas for men and women at LifeSource. The nonprofit organization, which provides transitional housing for individuals in the homeless community, fleeing domestic violence situations, in drug rehabilitation and coming from jail or prison, is searching for people to sponsor residents. The organization suggests spending $100. For more information, call 256-476-2975 or email lifesourceemail@gmail.com.
• Be a Santa to a Senior: Donations for senior citizens. To participate stop by Kroger, 1101 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur, and 241 U.S. 31 S., Hartselle, and select an ornament featuring a senior and gift suggestions. Buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. beasantatoasenior.com. The trees will remain up through Friday.
