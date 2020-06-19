Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said investigators don’t know if the killer or killers of the seven people in Valhermoso Springs on June 4 were sending a message or it was an accident when they also fatally shot a dog in the house at the time of the slayings.
“We don’t know,” Puckett said about the late night shooting at 522 Talucah Road. “It could have been intentional. Maybe somebody was holding the dog when the perpetrators came in. That is one of the things we don’t know about in this case.”
The Sheriff's Office has not released the breed of the dog. A relative said it was a Shih Tzu.
He said investigators are developing leads and his office will continue to take tips from the public until arrests are made.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the seven slain as James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur; Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; and a 17-year-old female. He said it will be the family’s decision to release the juvenile’s name.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is continue to accept tips at tiplink at bit.ly/2N3tluo.
(1) comment
As I am a dog lover, really sheriff we are focusing on why a dog was killed in a seven person homicide?
