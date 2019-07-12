Authorities are searching for an Eva man who has been missing since 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
James Harper is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds and was last seen at the Cullman Regional Hospital driving a 2010 white Ford 150 extended cab pickup. The truck’s license tag is 52BK706, the Sheriff’s Office said.
An "I served in Korea” bumper sticker is on the rear of the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Family members say Harper may be disoriented and confused.
Anyone with information about Harper’s whereabouts is asked to call 256-350-4613.
