A Morgan County corrections officer has been fired and an investigation into misconduct is ongoing, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said it learned Tuesday that a jailer placed an “irritant” on an inmate’s cigarettes, “causing respiratory issues.”
According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford, jailers not involved in the incident administered medical aid to the inmates. “Apparently the inmate was sharing his cigarettes with the other inmates, and they became sick as well,” he said.
As a precaution, the inmates were transported to the hospital, treated and released back to the jail, the office said.
The case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. Swafford did not name the jailer because the investigation is continuing.
"We will not condone any misconduct by any members of our organization. Our corrections staff is charged with the care, custody and control of our inmates. We cannot accept anything less," Sheriff Ron Puckett said.
