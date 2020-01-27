The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating deadly shootings Saturday afternoon as a possible murder-suicide, and “we have no indication of a motive at this time,” said spokesman Mike Swafford.
Deputies responded Saturday to a report of a shooting on Morrow Mountain Road in rural Morgan County, and later identified the deceased as Kenneth Fay Guinn, 69, and Jeffrey Allen McDonald, 58, both of Somerville. It appears that McDonald shot Guinn, then shot himself, Swafford said.
The men, who weren’t related, lived separately on McDonald’s property, Swafford said. No information was released on whether anyone else was at the property at the time.
“We can confirm each individual had at least one gunshot wound,” Swafford said. “Additional confirmations are pending forensics.”
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said both bodies were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for autopsies.
“We recovered the weapons but (are) not releasing details on them at this time,” Swafford said.
Guinn was found dead when deputies arrived, he said. Deputies heard a shot and found McDonald, who was deceased. Emergency medical personnel and volunteer firefighters responded to the area, Swafford said, “but did not attend to the victims as they were already deceased.”
The deputies were assisted by Somerville and Priceville police, he said.
