Morgan County deputies this morning responded to a shooting at Robin Private Drive in Somerville, where they found a male with gunshot wounds. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the Sheriff's Office said, the man died.
While headed to the scene of the shooting deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by a suspect and attempted a traffic stop. According to the Sheriff's Office the vehicle failed to stop until it was forced to do so on Highway 231, north of Arab, where Morgan deputies were assisted by law enforcement from Cullman County, Marshall County and Arab.
"The driver possibly attempted to commit suicide and is being transported to Marshall Medical Center," the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said at about 6:30 a.m.
An investigation is ongoing.
