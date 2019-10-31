The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office plans to pick up slaying suspect Bernardino Miguel Matias from Knox County, Tennessee, authorities next week, Morgan sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said Thursday afternoon.
Matias, 19, is accused of killing Tania Rico, 16, of Decatur, on Oct. 24 at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex. Authorities have said a firearm was not used in the slaying of Rico, a sophomore at Austin High School. Her body was found in an apartment at 201 Blue Bird Lane.
A neighbor who called 911 at 3:32 p.m. Oct. 24 said he believed Rico and Matias were girlfriend and boyfriend.
Matias was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice charge in northeast Knoxville at 12:32 CT Oct. 25. He did not resist arrest, Knoxville authorities said.
Swafford said the sheriff’s department received extradition paperwork Thursday afternoon. Round trip from Decatur to Knoxville is about 472 miles.
