A Morgan County sheriff’s deputy attacked Sunday by a bull he owns will be transported to Ohio for a transplant of his small intestine, according to his wife.
Caleb Brooks, 26, of Somerville, was injured late Sunday afternoon on his farm by a bull while feeding the animal. Brooks was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he underwent surgery to have his small intestine and a portion of his large intestine removed, said Madeline Brooks.
She said he is expected to be transferred to the Cleveland Clinic as early as Monday.
"We don't know when the transplant will take place," she said. "The doctors here are very impressed with his progress. He is out of ICU and in a regular room. He is doing better. He has his sense of humor back."
She listed his condition as fair.
Madeline Brooks said that on Sunday afternoon they were putting hay out for the bull when the bull charged Caleb.
"The bull lifted him on his head and rammed Caleb into a tree," she said. "Caleb then fell to the ground and was able to get away while I called 911."
She said the family is expecting to be in Ohio for about four months. Friends are selling T-shirts and drink huggers and have set up a social media fundraiser to help offset the family's living expenses, she said.
Madeline Brooks is eight months pregnant with the couple's second child. She said she plans to have the child delivered in Cleveland. They have a son, Bryar.
Brooks is an investigator in the special victims’ unit of the sheriff’s department, Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said. Brooks joined the force as a correctional officer in 2015 and became a patrol deputy in 2016.
“We are deeply saddened over Caleb’s injury. He is a vital and encouraging part of our team,” said Sheriff Ron Puckett in a text message. “However, we are ready to fight alongside of him and his family and support them through this.”
A neighbor of the injured deputy, Wayne Crowe, said he has known Brooks since he was a young star in the Somerville football league. “He’s a good one,” Crowe said. “He takes his job seriously and has great manners. He genuinely cares about Somerville and the surrounding area.”
Crowe said he was disheartened to hear the news of the bull attack.
“It’s is uncommon for one of your own animals that you feed and take care of to attack you,” he said. “But sometimes that is not the case. No two animals are alike."
Madeline Brooks said she appreciates the prayers and messages the family is receiving. She said updates on Facebook will be posted on "Our Journey" page with #Praying4Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.