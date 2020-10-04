The Morgan County Jail houses close to 100 federal inmates, a number that officials said helps fund the jail without increasing the risk of transmission of COVID-19 among inmates.
"Federal inmates are housed separately," said Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford. "We are well under our max capacity and have had zero COVID-19 cases among inmates.”
Swafford said federal prisoners are “in their own pod.” The federal inmates program is managed by the U.S. Marshals Service, which “regularly oversees their housing arrangements,” he said.
The agreement to house federal inmates at Morgan County Jail in downtown Decatur is one of more than 1,000 such agreements with state and local governments across the country, the most recent data shows, and the number of those inmates at the jail here is typically in the 90s.
“The federal government had a need, and an agreement was made when the jail was relocated to its current location due to the available beds,” Swafford said.
Because of the rate paid — $40 a day — “these inmates generate additional revenue that supports the operation of the facility and lowers the local tax burden,” Swafford said.
The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for housing and transporting all federal prisoners from the time they enter federal custody until they are either acquitted or convicted and delivered to a federal Bureau of Prisons facility, and the Marshals Service depends on the agreements with state and local governments to provide detention space.
According to Swafford, “our agreement is for up to 100 federal inmates” and, as of Friday, there were 94 in the jail.
“Usually, (the number of those inmates) stays in the 90s,” Swafford said.
He said the jail does not house U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.
The total jail population was 618 on Friday, and the facility can house up to 990 inmates, Swafford said. He said the jail was built in 2005 with the three-story annex added in 2017.
According to fiscal 2019 data from the Marshals Service, the average daily population of federal inmates in state and local facilities was 41,511, and there were about 1,200 agreements with state and local governments for the use of detention space.
The agency said that since defense attorneys and prosecutors require routine access to prisoners, it tries to house prisoners near the judicial district in which they are prosecuted.
The Cullman County Detention Center also provides detention services for the U.S. Marshals Service, and Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the facility has housed federal inmates for about 13 years.
“We are slotted to house up to 90 federal inmates, due to the size of our facility,” Gentry said. He said the jail’s capacity is 487.
“We average about 50 (federal inmates) a day,” he said.
Lawrence and Limestone county jails don’t house federal prisoners.
