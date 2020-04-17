SOMERVILLE — A female was fatally shot about 8 a.m. today in what appeared as a domestic dispute in Somerville, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Mike Swafford said the shooting took place in the 200 block of Shagbark Trail, which is in eastern Somerville off of Bluff City Road. He said early investigation shows it could have been an argument between two women. Swafford said no names have been released.
He said Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn and Sheriff Ron Puckett were on the scene.
An investigation is underway, Swafford said.
