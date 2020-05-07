The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is still awaiting an autopsy report on the woman fatally shot in Somerville on April 17, according to spokesman Mike Swafford.
Swafford said an investigation is continuing in the shooting death of Janet Roper Emrico, 54, 211 Shagbark Trail, Somerville.
“We expect the district attorney to present it to a grand jury,” Swafford said, adding the final autopsy report should provide investigators with more information. He was unsure when his office would receive the report. The preliminary autopsy report revealed the woman died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Swafford said Emrico was one of two sisters involved in the shooting and both lived at the residence. He said the other sister was treated and released from Huntsville Hospital following the incident. The 2018 obituary for the sisters’ father listed Emrico’s sisters as Cynette Thorn and Katrina Williams.
Swafford said it appears a family disturbance led to the shooting.
