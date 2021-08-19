An investigation of a Priceville High School student who on Tuesday allegedly threatened to bring a weapon to school is being dropped, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Swafford.
“Somebody overheard someone else talking about something and it wasn’t what they thought it was,” Swafford said.
