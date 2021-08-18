A Priceville High School student is being investigated after making an alleged threat to bring a weapon to school, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.
The student made the alleged threat on a school bus Tuesday afternoon and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Mike Swafford.
Morgan County Schools spokesperson Jeremy Childers said that the system will follow board policy when the investigation is complete.
