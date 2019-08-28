A remnant of America’s war history sailed into Ingalls Harbor this morning, and the USS LST 325 will be open to public tours beginning Thursday.
The last of her kind, the transport ship is the only World War II LST in its original configuration. Tours of the ship will be available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday.
Visitors will walk the decks and see how the troops lived, ate and worked.
An opening ceremony will take place Thursday at 9:45 a.m.
When the LST 325 last visited Decatur in 2014, more than 17,800 people toured the ship.
The LSTs were used to transport troops and equipment during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. USS LST Ship Memorial Inc. board member Owen Chapman of Decatur said 1,051 of the ships were built in a three-year span for service in World War II. The LST 325 is the only one in use that retains its military configuration, but there are others overseas that have been converted to other uses, Chapman said.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17 and free for 5 and younger, World War II and Korean War veterans.
Chapman said a canopy 100 feet long and 40 feet wide will be set up at the entrance to the ship to provide shade for as many people in line as possible.
