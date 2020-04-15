About 100 Morgan County employees will begin receiving a clothing allowance that'll eventually total $300 yearly, and the County Commission won't renew its contract with CINTAS rental uniform company.
The commission voted Tuesday to provide allowances of $150 per qualified worker in May and $25 monthly beginning Oct. 1. The employees will be responsible only for purchasing work pants with the allowance.
The county will purchase shirts and jackets for those employees. Requests for bids on those items are expected to go out in May.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said the county's projected $30,000 annual allowance cost will come from the departments’ budgets. He said the four district shops are funded by the road and bridge money and the other departments are funded by the general fund. Other departments covered in the clothing allowance are Parks and Recreation, Environmental Services, Animal Control, Engineering and Maintenance.
“Sometimes it takes several months for us to receive the uniforms for our new employees,” Long said. “We can respond to our employees a lot quicker. It will cost us a little more. But we’ll get what we want. … This way we’ll have shirts for them the day they get hired. … We’ve talked about doing this a while. It makes sense for us to do this now.”
County Administrator Julie Reeves said the county pays about $20,000 annually for the CINTAS service and the contract ends June 30. Long said the county has contracted with CINTAS the past decade.
A CINTAS spokesman in Madison said he was unaware of the commission’s decision not to renew the contract and could not comment.
After the meeting, Long said each department using uniforms will specify the type of pants and shirts its employees need.
"We might need to purchase 20 types of shirts. It depends on what the department heads want,” he said.
He said he expects most departments will require blue jeans for comfort and durability.
Long said he expects uniformed employees to receive about six or seven shirts each. He said an employee leaving the county workforce would return their shirts and jackets, but not the pants.
“If employees can get their uniform pants for under the $150 allowance next month, that’s fine, that’s extra money for them,” he said. “We think the $300-a-year allowance is a fair price for the employees to buy (pants).”
District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher called dealing with CINTAS “a headache.”
“The contract is never honored and is a disadvantage for the county,” he said. “We hope this works right. We want our employees to be dressed appropriate and appealing to the public.”
District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said he wants his crew to have safety colored clothing.
“If they happen to forget to put on a safety vest, they’re still in compliance with the Department of Transportation,” he said.
A new clothing allowance policy adopted Monday also said employees “will be personally responsible for proper care, cleaning, alterations and repair of purchased clothing.”
In other business, the commission:
• Purchased a service truck for District 1 from Randy Marion Chevrolet Buick of Mooresville, North Carolina, for $38,092. A bid from Lynn Layton Chevrolet in Decatur for $33,763.10 was rejected because the vehicle did not meet specifications.
• Purchased a truck for District 3 from Lynn Layton for $32,852.50.
• Set maximum speed limit of 35 mph on portions of Guyer Cove Road beginning 3,500 feet south of Union Hill Road and continuing southward and westward to Cotaco Florette Road in District 4.
• Set a maximum speed limit of 40 mph for Water Tower Loop Road located off U.S. 231 in District 4.
• Renewed an agreement with Rivertree Systems Inc., of Birmingham, for an additional three-year period beginning May 1 for auditing services for the Morgan County sales tax office for $75 per hour, to be paid out of sales tax office funds.
