A Morgan County man is charged first-degree burglary from an incident at a Southeast Decatur home on Oct. 19, according to Decatur police.
Police said Charlie Faulkner, 24, 142 Brookhill Road, Somerville, is accused of going into a home on Seventh Street Southeast with a firearm and assaulting the victim.
On Monday, Priceville police located Faulkner and placed him under arrest. He was transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000 by District Judge Shelly Waters.
Morgan jail records indicated Faulkner remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.