SOMERVILLE — An investigation continues into a domestic dispute involving two sisters that left one of them dead from a gunshot wound and the other one treated for undisclosed injuries Friday, authorities said.
Janet Roper Emrico, 54, 211 Shagbark Trail, Somerville, was fatally shot about 8 a.m. Friday, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
He said both sisters involved in the shooting lived at the same residence. He said the sister injured in the incident was treated and released at Huntsville Hospital. Swafford said no charges had been filed as of late Friday afternoon, and the Sheriff's Office has not released who fired the fatal shot.
"Apparently there was some type of family issue disturbance that may have led to the shooting," Swafford said.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he pronounced Emrico dead at 8:49 a.m., and he sent the body to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy. He said it might be Tuesday before a his office receives a preliminary report.
"It's standard protocol to have an autopsy performed in a homicide," Chunn said.
Authorities would not say where in the house the body was discovered nor what type of weapon fired the fatal shot.
A neighbor living across the street from the two sisters described them Friday as caring and compassionate.
“They would come visit me and make sure I was doing OK,” said Bobby Taylor, who lives across the street from the one-story, vinyl-sided house where the shooting took place. “Lately, they have called me because of the (corona)virus. It was nice that they would check on me from time to time.”
Taylor said she did not hear any gunfire.
“I was fixing myself some cocoa this morning and looked out the window and saw the flashing lights on the vehicles across the street,” she said. “I guess they’ve lived there about 20 years or so. They’ve always been nice to me.”
Johann Caris, who lives three houses north of Emrico’s house, said the women stayed to themselves.
“I was shocked to hear there was a shooting there,” he said. “This is a nice and quiet rural area. I’ve lived here 14 years and I never saw them out very much.”
He said he talked with one of the women a few months ago and she said they spend time on their deck in the backyard.
The neighbors said they believe three women lived in the house.
About 11:30 a.m., a Morgan County deputy departed the house with about five weapons, including three rifles, and placed them in a Sheriff's Office SUV and left the scene.
Shagbark Trail is off Bluff City Road in northeast Somerville and the shooting scene is about a half mile southwest of the Tennessee River.
The Priceville Police Department, Somerville Area Fire and Rescue Services and a Morgan County District Attorney’s Office representative also responded to the scene Friday morning.
