Sporting events continue to bring money into Decatur, with the Alabama Labor Day Cup soccer tournament last weekend generating an estimated $275,000 in economic impact and the city in line to host the NAIA soccer championships in November and again in 2022.
The Labor Day Cup at Jack Allen Recreation Complex brought between 1,000 and 2,000 players, family members and officials to Decatur.
“Tourism is a vital driver for economic impact and economic development. It brings guests in that wouldn’t have brought their money here, if we had not brought in these tournaments,” said Danielle Gibson, president and CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism.
Gibson said the economic impact varies with different sporting events. “It depends on how many teams we have registered for the event, and that can vary," she said.
The Labor Day Cup brought in 41 teams from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi. “Most, if not all, are traveling,” said Gibson.
There were 160 to 200 rooms rented for the event at eight hotels, said Don Dukemineer, director of sports development for Decatur Morgan County Tourism. Visitors spent an average of two nights, he said. For hotels, “the average daily rate was around $120,” said Dukemineer
Charleeh Villazon traveled from Clarksville, Tennessee, to bring her 11-year-old daughter, Chloe, to the Labor Day weekend tournament. Villazon’s mother said her daughter has been playing soccer since she was 4.
They have been to this tournament multiple times and travel three hours to get to Decatur. According to Villazon’s mother, they travel every weekend. “I think the farthest we’ve traveled is to St. Louis, which is a 6½-hour drive.”
Dukemineer said there are tourism industry estimates for what out-of-town families will spend during sporting events.
“An average daily expenditure, for most families ... based upon the sport, based on where they’re staying, is $208 most days,” he said.
Decatur Morgan County Tourism hosts many sporting events each year. “Most of the events we track are the ones that bring out-of-town teams,” said Dukemineer.
“From the start of January through the Labor Day Cup, we were involved with or helped or supported seven soccer tournaments that brought out-of-town teams.”
The city hosted the weeklong President's Cup in June with 144 teams.
“Through the rest of the year, there’s five (tournaments) that we are partnered with or involved with. That’s the ones that we support, whether we provide a link for them to book hotel rooms or provided welcome bags.”
Among those tournaments on the horizon, Dukemineer said, is a collegiate soccer competition.
“Decatur was just selected to host the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for the year 2021 and 2022 in November,” he said. “It’s a prestige honor for Decatur to be selected to host this college tournament. The top 10 teams across the country will be traveling to Decatur."
NAIA members are mostly smaller colleges, and Decatur has previously hosted its soccer championships. But soccer isn't the only sport bringing travelers to the city.
“In July, we hosted the (Junior Olympic Archery Development Target) National Championships. We had people from 48 of the 50 states travel to Decatur. I think the farthest was Hawaii,” said Dukemineer.
Soccer official Mohamed Mohamed traveled to Decatur from Cullman to referee the Labor Day Cup. “I have been a referee for four years.” He has refereed the event in Decatur three times.
“I like refereeing because it enforces the rules of the game, and I like meeting different people, making new friends every day. Plus, I want to be a professional referee. I used to be a pro soccer player, so it’s kind of my passion,” said Mohamed.
Parent Angie Smith brought her daughter, Leila Smith, age 10, from Huntsville. Smith is 10 years old and plays on the North Alabama Soccer Collision team. “We’ve been here, to this tournament, two other times,” said Smith’s mother.
Smith’s mother said her daughter has been playing soccer for a long time. “Almost six years now. Since she was 4 years old.”
Smith travels often for the sport. “Our farthest is usually Birmingham and Nashville. We consistently travel,” said Smith’s mother.
