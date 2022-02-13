Seeing Meals on Wheels & More in action inspired Shontez Wynn to eventually work for the organization in Morgan County, and she now serves as the program's kitchen manager.
Wynn's journey started several years ago when her grandparents received meals from the program.
"I would see how happy they would be waiting on the volunteers," Wynn said. "Seeing them really needing that meal and waiting for it, getting older and passing by the Meals on Wheels place, I would say to myself, 'I wonder what it would take to work there?'"
She got a chance to volunteer with the program while working in the human resources department at Target.
"We had to go out in the community and volunteer at different nonprofits," Wynn said. "We did a 'Get on the Bus' tour and that's how I became more familiar with actually going to the establishment and seeing what the behind-the-scenes (aspects) were with Meals on Wheels. So we took on a route at Target. It was a group of four of us."
In 2018 after leaving Target, Wynn got an opportunity to go to work with Meals on Wheels.
"They had a position open ... for a driver and a packer," Wynn said.
Wynn then served as assistant manager before becoming kitchen manager in 2019. She's the only full-time employee for the program, which delivers about 260 meals each Monday and Wednesday with the help of a staff that includes four part-time workers and volunteers.
The Decatur Daily will accept financial contributions this month to support the program that delivers meals to disabled, elderly and homebound residents in Morgan County.
Wynn said it's rewarding, especially during the pandemic, "to be able to go in and provide a nutritional meal (to those in need) — being able to not have to shut this program down and keep it running."
She said the staff works in the kitchen Mondays through Thursdays, usually from 8 a.m. to noon. Meals are cooked on Mondays and Wednesdays and care packages are prepared on Tuesdays to be included with Wednesdays meals.
Care packages are designed to provide clients with food for days hot meals aren't delivered. The care packages include canned foods, noodle packets, fruit cups, breakfast food packets such as cereals and grits, fresh fruits, bottled water and juices and other various items.
Part-time workers include Sheree Shaw, Elizabeth Simpson, Vera Jackson and Miranda Ponter.
Shaw, who grew up in Decatur and has worked with Meals on Wheels since 2019, has found it fulfilling to serve the community in her hometown.
"Sometimes your face is the only face that some of them sees," Shaw said. "Just to see them smile when they're getting their meal and give them a quick conversation, that makes me happy."
Simpson joined the staff in 2021 and said it's rewarding "providing the meals for the elderly and for those who cannot get out and prepare meals for (themselves) — just being able to help someone else, especially the elderly. Just to stand there and just hold a conversation with them and see the the look ... the smile on their faces ... that's really heartwarming to me."
Volunteers are needed to step in for when regular staff or volunteers are unavailable to prepare the food on Mondays or Wednesdays. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Wynn at 256-351-6850, 256-565-3386 or shontez.wynn@capna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.