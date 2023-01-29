A Morgan County nonprofit that helps at-risk youths has had trouble getting enough staff at the pay its tight budget allows and had to suspend some operations, but local officials are scrambling to provide solutions.
Morgan County System of Services Inc. Executive Director Kim Gully said her agency suspended operations Dec. 31 at its girls residential home in Decatur, which is licensed for eight beds, because it had a shortage of staff members.
“Like so many businesses and agencies, it’s difficult to hire workers," she said. "We’re a nonprofit, and we need a more permanent kind of solution.”
The boys home remains open but currently has only three clients, she said.
Last week, the Morgan County Commission voted to provide $150,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used on operational costs and staffing needs at both residences for teens. Last year, Morgan County received $23 million in ARPA funds, and the county is being guided by Invest in Alabama Counties, a branch of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, on how the money can be spent.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said the money can be used to provide emergency housing assistance as well as to provide mental health and behavioral health care services to the community.
He said System of Services requested financial assistance to cover operating costs and rising personnel costs to provide and maintain its two residential home programs — each known as a Hands Home — to serve at-risk youth in the community.
The resolution that passed the commission 4-0 said the Hands program is “a necessary, eligible and reasonable use” of the county’s ARPA funds.
Long said System of Services has been able to pay only $12 an hour for some of its workers.
“It’s hard to find anyone at $12 an hour to go in and do a job like that. The kids you are dealing with are not those with straight A’s at high schools. They’re troubled kids, but they are good kids who need more guidance.”
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said finding System of Services a source of permanent funding is high on his priority list when the Legislature reconvenes March 7.
“To get permanent funding for the system is on my to-do list,” he said. “I’m confident we can find some kind of support in the Department of Youth Services budget. I know they can’t pay employees enough to keep them there.” He said other county systems across the state have similar funding issues.
Gully said she's aware her agency isn't the only one struggling.
"Everybody I have talked to are in the same boat," she said. "We're all in need."
District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark is also a board member for the Hands Home program.
“Our pay has not kept pace with the times, but we operate on grants so we can’t pay them what they need to be paid. This $150,000 will offset some of the funding issues and hopefully help kickstart them,” he said. “This will allow us to hire some people. … It’s a sad situation.
"The alternative is to send these kids to a detention center in the Florence area, but these kids don’t need to go there. They have issues, but SOS puts them in a program to keep them out of jail, detention and give them some guidance and counseling.”
He said the one-time $150,000 appropriation spread across operation and staff costs will buy the agency some time. “It’s still going to be difficult to hire people,” he said.
Gully said each of the facilities receives $200,000 from federal grants with personnel costs gobbling up about 65% to 75% of those funds. The remaining grant money goes toward utilities and insurance.
The Morgan County System of Services is also one of 29 United Way agencies in the county. Gully said her agency received a $25,072 allocation from United Way this year. That money is spent on food and other necessities such as clothing for clients in need, she said.
Gully said her agency presently needs two full-time workers and two part-time workers to reopen the girls facility. She said each facility requires four full-time and four part-time workers.
She is wanting workers who are at least 19 with a high school diploma.
“Candidates need to be firm, but caring. They need to think fast on their feet. Dependable, have a clean driving record and can pass a background check,” she said.
“We’ve got a very dedicated staff, and they’re working double shifts,” she added. “The staffing issue has been a problem the past year or so. It’s now a big issue. Since the beginning of COVID everything is off track. It has gotten to be more about the money. Some of our staff have had tough teen years and they want to help others through tough times. We need to increase the pay to attract the right kind of worker that is so desperately needed.”
She said the clients in the homes are ages 12 to 17. She said her agency serves about 100 clients a year. She said each Hands Home provides emergency shelter for up to 21 days to assist in the alleviation of the problems of teenage boys and girls at risk of running away or homelessness.
The SOS office is at 2531 Alabama 20, south of State Docks Road in Decatur. The center has counselors and tutors to help unite the at-risk teens with their families and provide educational services.
The System of Services Hands Home program has no connection to the Hands Across Decatur organization that helps homeless people.
