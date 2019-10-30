The Home Builders Association of Alabama honored Bryan Wallace and Scottie Harper of Decatur last week at its convention in Nashville.
Wallace, owner of Bryan Wallace Builders, was named Remodeler of the Year for 2019. Harper, of Silver Line Windows & Doors, was named the association’s Sidney Land Associate of the Year.
The convention and awards presentation was held Friday at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville.
The Remodeler of the Year award recognizes a remodeler who has shown outstanding service to their local and state associations, their community and the remodeling industry as a whole.
The Sidney Land Associate of the Year Award recognizes an associate member from a local association with 500 or fewer members who has shown outstanding service to their local and state associations, their community and the building industry as a whole.
Wallace and Harper are active members of the Greater Morgan County Builders Association. Wallace is a former president and serves on the association’s board of directors.
At the state level, Harper serves as the area vice president for north Alabama and is involved with the HBAA Associates Council.
