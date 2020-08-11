The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama named Crystal Brown, of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, the “Chamber Professional of the Year” on Monday.
The award recognizes Brown, who is vice president of development, for her “exemplary performance, leadership of an Alabama chamber” and her professional career achievements.
The award was presented at the CCAA Summer Conference held in Point Clear. It’s the first time the award was given to someone who is not a chamber president, CEO or executive director.
Brown joined the Decatur-Morgan chamber staff in 2012. She was previously employed by The Decatur Daily for 18 years. She also served as chairwoman of the local chamber board of directors in 2003-2004.
